EUR/USD trades near 1.1835 versus 1.18 in early Asia. Treasury yields retreat from multi-month highs in a USD-negative manner. Markets focus on the possibility of renewed lockdown restrictions in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD holds 5-day SMA support as Treasury yields drop - November 10, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD correlations shifting on COVID vaccine hope - November 9, 2020
- NZD/USD looks to extend 6-day winning run despite China’s inflation struggles - November 9, 2020