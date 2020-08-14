EUR/USD remains sidelined above the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) as the safe-haven dollar is struggling to draw bids despite the risk-off tone in the Asian stock markets. Data released early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD holds above 200-hour SMA despite losses in Asian stocks - August 14, 2020
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls - August 13, 2020
- AUD/USD Could Keep Pushing Higher As Fundamentals Support The Australian Dollar - August 13, 2020