EUR/USD holds in negative territory following US CPI induced side below 1.1500. US CPI was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990. The dollar jumped on the CPI data, with the euro hitting a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD holds below 1.1500, eyes on 1.1450 - November 10, 2021
- EUR/USD tests YTD lows, DXY breaks key daily resistance - November 10, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears not done yet after 1.1500 gave up - November 10, 2021