Market players await the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, with the Deposit Rate likely to remain at 4.00%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD holds below the 1.0600 mark ahead of ECB rate decision - October 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls take a breather below the $2,000 mark, US data, geopolitical tensions eyed - October 22, 2023
- AUD/USD recovers its recent losses above 0.6300 ahead of Australian PMI - October 22, 2023