EUR/USD approached the 1.0600 level and experienced a pullback. Despite positive US economic data, the pair is holding above 1.0550 with a bullish bias in the short term. Yields have risen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD holds below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the Eurozone CPI data - October 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Scope for further gains while above 1.0540 - October 17, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Outlook: Middle East Uncertainties To Boost USD Rates Further Say Rabobank - October 17, 2023