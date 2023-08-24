EUR/USD trades higher around 1.0870 on the back of weak US PMI data. Investors await speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD holds ground above 1.0850 despite soft Eurozone PMI data, focus on Jackson Hole - August 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro fades bounce off 1.0800 key support as markets brace for Jackson Hole - August 23, 2023
- EUR/USD rebounds from 10-week low beneath 1.0900 on Fed, ECB policy pivot concerns, US data, yields eyed - August 23, 2023