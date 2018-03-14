EUR/USD stands at risk of facing choppy prices ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) interest rate decision on March 21 as the pair holds the range from earlier this month. With the FOMC widely expected to raise the benchmark interest rate …
EUR/USD Holds March Range- Outlook Hinges of Updated Fed Forecasts
