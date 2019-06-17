EUR/USD holds on to 1.1200 ahead of ECB-speak, Sintra

EUR/USD has started the week on a god mood above 1.1200. The ECB Forum in Portugal will be in the limelight. Fed rate cuts, trade tensions keep dominating the sentiment. The shared currency has …
