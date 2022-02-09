EUR/USD holds onto daily gains, looking at 1.1450

EUR/USD manages to remain above 1.1400, with a modest bullish bias. US dollar weaker amid a retreat in yields and risk appetite. The EUR/USD is moving sideways between 1.1425 and 1.1445 on Wednesday …
