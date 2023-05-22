EUR/USD’s recent decline has taken it to a near two-month low on flight-to-safety flows into the US dollar due to ongoing US debt ceiling negotiations. The cross is now trying to stabilise above …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
