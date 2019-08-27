EUR/USD trades unchanged around 1.1100 on Tuesday. Markets’ attention remains on US-China trade war. German final Q2 GDP came in at -0.1 QoQ and 0.0% YoY. The cautious tone appears to prevail around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hovering around the 1.1100 handle post-German data - August 27, 2019
- EUR/USD, possible correction to 1.1027 if 1.1075 will be broken down - August 27, 2019
- EUR/USD: Intermediate-term range, but a negative tone - August 27, 2019