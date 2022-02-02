EUR/USD continues to remain well supported above 1.1300 after hot Eurozone inflation, having shrugged off weak US ADP data. Focus now turns to Thursday’s ECB meeting and whether the bank will adjust …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hovers above 1.1300 as focus shifts to Thursday’s ECB meeting - February 2, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-More EUR/USD gains likely unless ECB eases inflation concerns - February 2, 2022
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD - February 2, 2022