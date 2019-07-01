EUR/USD has significantly dropped to lower ground as expectations for a deep Fed rate cut have dropped following the US-Sino trade truce. What’s next? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD hovers above critical resistance after the downfall – Confluence Detector
EUR/USD has significantly dropped to lower ground as expectations for a deep Fed rate cut have dropped following the US-Sino trade truce. What’s next? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that …