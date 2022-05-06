In the long-term downward biased, but the 1-hour chart depicts the pair as neutral-upwards. The EUR/USD trimmed some of Thursday’s losses, and it is set to finish the week on the right foot, snapping …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hovers around 1.0540s as bears take a breather - May 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Holds On To Slim Gains After NFP - May 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Why would anyone buy the shared currency? - May 6, 2022