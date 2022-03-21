EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050, looks to Powell, Ukraine

EUR/USD navigates without direction in the 1.1050 region. ECB’s Lagarde sees no signs of stagflation so far. Chief Powell will speak later in the NA session. EUR/USD looks to leave behind Friday’s …
