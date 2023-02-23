EUR/USD remains under pressure and breaches 1.0600. EMU Final inflation figures next of note in the calendar. Q4 GDP takes centre stage in the US docket. Sellers keep the price action around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hovers around multi-week lows below 1.0600 - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD, EUR/GBP slip on hawkish Fed minutes while USD/JPY confirms a bottom - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD: Further pressures with mild reactions remain in play - February 23, 2023