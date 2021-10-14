Economists expect US Retail Sales to have fallen in September. The Fed´s slower than expected tapering pace implies the greenback is on the back foot. Five scenarios await EUR/USD in response to this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: How to trade US retail sales, five scenarios, levels to watch - October 14, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: How long can the recovery last? - October 14, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After US CPI Figures - October 14, 2021