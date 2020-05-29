Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
- EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. - May 29, 2020
- EUR/USD: Balance of risks shifting in favour of stronger euro – MUFG - May 29, 2020
- US Dollar Index Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week near 10-week lows - May 29, 2020