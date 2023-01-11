Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to break past the mid-1.07s. “The stars have aligned to put the EUR in a good position to extend its run higher. EUR sentiment has clearly improved amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB officials repeat their hawkish message - January 11, 2023
- EUR/USD: In a good position to extend its run higher – Scotiabank - January 11, 2023
- When is the US inflation data and how will it impact EUR/USD? - January 11, 2023