Yesterday was characterized by continued pressure on the European currency, which in the wake of the announcement on the limitation in the growth rate of the Eurozone , broke down one more level and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: In consolidation mode as Germany’s inflation data did not surprise - September 8, 2023
- EUR/USD sticks to modest recovery gains near 1.0720 area, upside potential seems limited - September 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers below 1.0700, eyeing the 1.0600 figure amid bearish signals - September 7, 2023