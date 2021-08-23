EUR/USD in fresh highs, targets 1.1750

EUR/USD met dip-buyers near 1.1660 towards the end of last week. That, plus oversold conditions have encouraged the pair to regain the 1.1700 mark and above on Monday, reaching at the same time new …
