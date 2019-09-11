EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias ahead of Thursday’s ECB rate decision. Goldman Sachs expects the EUR to rise on potential ECB disappointment. EUR/USD continues to trade in a sideways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Ranging above 1.1000 handle, Thursday’s ECB decision awaited - September 11, 2019
- EUR/USD in stasis ahead of the ECB’s rate decision - September 11, 2019
- USD/JPY extends two-day winning run, hits six-week high - September 10, 2019