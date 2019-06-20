EUR/USD inches above 1.1300, set for biggest one-day gain since January

The pair just touched a session high of 1.1304 and buyers are looking to extend gains after seizing near-term control earlier in the day. Of note, price has also moved back above the 100-day MA (red …
