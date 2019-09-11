EUR/USD Indecision Awaits Breakout in Bullish ABC Pattern

EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1050 in the run-up to Thursday’s ECB rate decision. The US dollar regains poise across the board amid trade optimism and firmer Treasury yields. Fresh bids emerged …
