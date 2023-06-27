Economists at Commerzbank discuss EUR/USD outlook. It is not the economy that is decisive for the ECB’s monetary policy decisions but inflation developments It is not the economy that is decisive for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Inflation data might provide support for Euro this week – Commerzbank - June 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds as Lagarde sticks to hawkish tone - June 27, 2023
- EUR/USD could move back below 1.09 on a repeat of last year’s reaction to Lagarde speech at Sintra – SocGen - June 27, 2023