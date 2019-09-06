Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD pair has seen a strong bounce from its current September low at 1.0926 and the nearby resistance can be found at the April and May lows at 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Interim low is in place – Commerzbank - September 6, 2019
- Euro May Rise vs US Dollar if Jobs Data Boosts Fed Rate Cut Bets - September 6, 2019
- EUR/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Powell – Confluence Detector - September 6, 2019