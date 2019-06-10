EUR/USD Intermediate-term bull shift

EUR/USD has pulled back to 1.1310 from Friday’s 11-week high of 1.1348, but the path of least resistance is still on the higher side, according to risk reversals. The American Dollar is recovering …
