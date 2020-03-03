EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Intraday breach of 1.1170 means that 1.1200 is a realistic test [Video]
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met …