EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed’s Evans has said he is open to more stimulus. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Intraday: Key resistance at 1.1235 - August 8, 2019
- EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1200, attention remains on trade - August 8, 2019
- EUR/USD is locked in a well-defined range – Confluence Detector - August 8, 2019