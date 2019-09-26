EUR/USD Intraday: turning up

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, close to the yearly low of 1.0926. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump’s troubles. US GDP and Draghi’s speech are due. GBP/USD is …
