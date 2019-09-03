EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Intraday: watch 1.0895 - September 3, 2019
- EUR/USD meets contention near 1.0930 ahead of EMU, US docket - September 3, 2019
- EUR/USD, continue downtrend to 1.0880 while market trading below 1.0980 - September 3, 2019