EUR/USD nears 1.08. Economists at Scotiabank believe that the world’s most popular currency pair could retest the 1.10 area. “Gains through 1.0760 and bullish-leaning, short-term trend oscillators …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is aiming for a retest of the 1.10 zone – Scotiabank - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD: Break above 1.0806 should see the rally gain more momentum – Credit Suisse - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD extends the rally and flirts with 1.0800 ahead of Fed - March 22, 2023