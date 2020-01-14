EUR/USD is edging closer to 1.1150 after the US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited. USD/JPY defends the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD flirts with the 200-day SMA near 1.1140 - January 14, 2020
- EUR/USD is Going for W H3 and Higher Camarillas - January 14, 2020
- EUR/USD going to resistance 1.1170 while trading above 1.1131 - January 14, 2020