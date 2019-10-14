EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is Neutral to Bearish – 1.1075 is Essential - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Shaking away the profits after the US-Sino handshake deal - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD: few follow-through gains beyond 1.10 - October 14, 2019