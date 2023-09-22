EUR/USD continues the downward trajectory, trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. The improved US Dollar (USD) exerts downward pressure on the pair, which could be attributed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is now expected to trade within a consolidative range – UOB - September 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near six-month low around 1.0650 - September 21, 2023
- EUR/USD ends Thursday where it starts, recovering into 1.0660 after Fed-inspired backslide - September 21, 2023