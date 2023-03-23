EUR/USD has reached its highest level in nearly eight weeks above 1.0920. 1.1000 is a key benchmark level for the pair, economists at ING report. “The next key handle for EUR/USD is 1.1000: that is an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is now officially eyeing the 1.1000 level – ING - March 23, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher - March 23, 2023
- EUR/USD seen moving lower to 1.02 in six-month horizon – Danske Bank - March 23, 2023