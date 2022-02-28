This is good news for the “greenback”. In the H4 chart, having finished another correctional wave at 1.1270 along with the descending structure towards 1.1168, EUR/USD is consolidating around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD consolidates at 1.1200, euro the major G10 underperformer as markets assess Russia sanctions fallout - February 28, 2022
- FX positioning: EUR/USD positioning rose before Russia-Ukraine conflict - February 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Is Plunging - February 28, 2022