EUR/USD has been falling throughout the day on the back of an uber-hawkish Fed. Fed’s Powell testified to Congress and the US Dollar took-off. EUR/USD keeps falling as we move into late US trade in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is still losing ground into late US trade, bears hungry for more - March 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Climbs to 4-month highs above 1.3700 - March 7, 2023
- EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0580 as DXY jumps on Fed Powell’s remarks - March 7, 2023