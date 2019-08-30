EUR/USD is currently reporting a moderate monthly loss. The pair fell more than 2% in July. A big beat on German retail sales data is needed to avert monthly loss. The pair may also take cues from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is teasing second straight monthly loss - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro continues to drift lower - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Take Aim at 2019 Bottom - August 29, 2019