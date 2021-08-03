EUR/USD Is Technically Bearish And Could Extend Its Decline Once Below 1.1840

Markit upwardly revised its Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and Germany. The official US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 59.5 in July from 60.6 previously. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could extend …
