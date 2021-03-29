EUR/USD is under growing pressure amid fear of curfews in Germany

EUR/USD is falling as European coronavirus cases are rising and vaccination remains slow while the safe-haven dollar advances after a hedge fund liquidation cause concerns of further jitters. The pair …
