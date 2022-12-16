EUR/USD surged to its strongest level in over six months at 1.0737 on Thursday. Nonetheless, economists at MUFG Bank expect the pair to struggle to see more gains from here. “The worsening risk sentiment means EUR/USD is unlikely to shoot further higher from here.
