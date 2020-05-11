In credit ratings news, Moody’s didn’t change the sovereign debt rating for Italy, leaving the country’s outlook at ‘stable’, but the same didn’t hold true for DBRS Morningstar, which cut Italy’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Italy’s sovereign debt rating unchanged - May 11, 2020
- EUR/USD: US dollar weakness is evident – Commerzbank - May 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls likely to aim towards reclaiming 1.10 mark - May 11, 2020