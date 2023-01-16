EUR/USD is oscillating below 1.0850 amid a holiday in the United States market. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is looking to drop below the immediate support of 101.75 amid an upbeat market mood. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD juggles below 1.0850 as focus shifts to US PPI and Retail Sales data - January 15, 2023
- EUR/USD to Target $1.09 on German Stats and ECB President Lagarde - January 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Consolidates as it Prepares to Progress Higher - January 15, 2023