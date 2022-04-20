EUR/USD is inside the woods as the DXY steadies around 101.00. Higher energy bills have forced the ECB to keep a neutral stance on the policy rates. The Fed has also opened doors for a 75 bps rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD juggles in a 1.0780-1.0800, focus shifts on Fed’s Powell and ECB’s Lagarde speech - April 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in and eye the weekly M-formation - April 19, 2022
- Weekly Waves 19 Apr: EUR/USD, Bitcoin, and USD/JPY - April 19, 2022