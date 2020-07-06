EUR/USD gains as Asian stocks print gains despite virus concerns. Risk-on overshadows dovish comments by ECB’s Villeroy de Galhau. Both equities and EUR/USD remain vulnerable to second wave of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD still points to extra consolidation – UOB - July 6, 2020
- EUR/USD jumps 40 pips as risk-on overshadows dovish ECB speak - July 6, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Adds over 20 pips in Asia as Yen crosses rise - July 5, 2020