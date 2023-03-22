FOMC raises key rate by 25 bps as expected, despite recent turmoil. US Dollar tumbles after FOMC statement, attention turns to Chair Powell. EUR/USD breaks 1.0800 and climbs toward 1.0850. The EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD jumps above 1.0800 to fresh six-week highs as Fed raises rates as expected - March 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gearing up for the Fed at 1.0800 resistance, supported eyed at 1.0770 - March 22, 2023
- Could EUR/USD reach the 1,0929 level? - March 22, 2023