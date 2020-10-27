EUR/USD jumps back on the bids above 1.1800 as US dollar retreats

EUR/USD pulling down from 1.1825, approaches session lows at 1.1800 GBP/USD has completed a Fibonacci retracement on the daily time frame to structure. Bulls are waiting for bullish conditions to be …
