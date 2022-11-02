US dollar as FOMC says will take into account the cumulative tightening. EUR/USD gains momentum, above 0.9950 could test parity. The EUR/USD rose following the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD jumps to two-day highs above 0.9950 after FOMC statement - November 2, 2022
- Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee’s jet fuel burns - November 2, 2022
- EUR/USD fluctuates around 0.9860 ahead of the FOMC’s monetary policy decision - November 2, 2022