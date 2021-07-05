US jobs report, ECB’s Lagarde favored bounce off multi-day low. Recovery moves struggle amid policymakers’ indecision, light calendar in Asia. EUR/USD grinds higher above 1.1860, following Friday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD keeps bounce off three-month low towards 1.1900 amid mixed cues
US jobs report, ECB’s Lagarde favored bounce off multi-day low. Recovery moves struggle amid policymakers’ indecision, light calendar in Asia. EUR/USD grinds higher above 1.1860, following Friday’s …